Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $70.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

TWLO opened at $60.63 on Friday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $80,043,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 531,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,745,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

