Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tigo Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.28. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,679. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

