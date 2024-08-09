The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $330.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $279.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.