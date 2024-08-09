Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $911.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 101.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 60.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 125.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 59.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $509.94 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $792.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $834.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

