Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 48501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Strategic Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

