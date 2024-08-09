Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TPI Composites Put Options (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 11,776 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,169% compared to the average daily volume of 162 put options.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 975,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $309.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

