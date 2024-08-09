Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TPI Composites Put Options (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 11,776 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,169% compared to the average daily volume of 162 put options.
Shares of TPIC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 975,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.95.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $309.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
