Stifel Nicolaus Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $125.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. XPO has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $79,592,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

