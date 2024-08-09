STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.05-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.15. STERIS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Get STERIS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE STE traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.10. 63,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,380. STERIS has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.