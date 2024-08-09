Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.