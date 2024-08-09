SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. 34,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $824.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,270,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,760.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 95,584 shares of company stock worth $1,255,125 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

