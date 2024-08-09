Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2,458.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 646,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 621,296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 2.7 %

GM stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. 5,418,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,949,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

