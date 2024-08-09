Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 543941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

