Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,023. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

