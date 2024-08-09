Roth Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AIOT opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.69. Powerfleet has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

