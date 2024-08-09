RLI Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
RLI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
RLI Stock Performance
Shares of RLI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.19. 99,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,190. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36. RLI has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $151.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point cut their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
