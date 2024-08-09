RLI Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.19. 99,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,190. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36. RLI has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $151.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point cut their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.