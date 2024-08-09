Research Analysts Set Expectations for Talos Energy Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Talos Energy in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TALO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Talos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,412,937.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,549,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,070. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

