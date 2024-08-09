Redfin Co. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDFN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

Redfin Price Performance

Redfin stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 1,212,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.65. Redfin has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Redfin by 282.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

