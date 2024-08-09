Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 5,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,068. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

