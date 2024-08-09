Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for COPT Defense Properties Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for COPT Defense Properties in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for COPT Defense Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

NYSE:CDP opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $90,045,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,731,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $21,211,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

