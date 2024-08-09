Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57 to $0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165 billion to $1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS.

Progyny Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 671,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

