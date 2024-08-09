PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PROG to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

PRG stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 283,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,332. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PROG has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.09.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

