Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s (PBH) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s current price.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,556. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

