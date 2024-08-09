Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Nutrien has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

NTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 627,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,047. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

