Needham & Company LLC Cuts SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $19.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIBN

SI-BONE Stock Down 3.0 %

SI-BONE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,936. The stock has a market cap of $569.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.