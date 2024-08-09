Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Murphy USA by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,305,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $5.30 on Friday, hitting $512.07. 20,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.14 and its 200 day moving average is $433.24. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.45 and a 1-year high of $521.54.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,616 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.50.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

