Morgan Stanley to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,058. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.40%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

