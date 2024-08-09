Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Metallus Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of MTUS traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 736,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Metallus has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $136,255.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,487 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Metallus news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $108,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $136,255.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,888 shares of company stock worth $1,432,330. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

