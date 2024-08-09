Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Malibu Boats stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.40. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
