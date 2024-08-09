Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.40. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

