Lee Enterprises, Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Lee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lee Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Lee Enterprises Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of LEE opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.25. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $150.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

