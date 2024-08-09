Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Kelly Services has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. 37,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $684.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

