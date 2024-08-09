Kellanova (NYSE:K) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Kellanova Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of K stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,267,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

