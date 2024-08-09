Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.72 million, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $59.65.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $172.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

