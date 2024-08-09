Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUTFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.72 million, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $59.65.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $172.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

