Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $67.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

