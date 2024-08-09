John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $423,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.40.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

