Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Capital International Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,181. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

