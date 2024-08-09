International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

International Frontier Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

