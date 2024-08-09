Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Stock Up 0.3 %

Ingredion stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,185 shares of company stock worth $4,382,848. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.