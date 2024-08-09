Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $43.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 103,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after buying an additional 76,431 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

