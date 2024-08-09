Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.820 EPS.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $68.72. 454,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

