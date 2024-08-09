Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GTBIF

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.41. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.