Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Globalstar Stock Down 2.5 %

GSAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,021,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,876. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Insider Activity

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

