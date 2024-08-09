FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Increased by Analyst

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 828.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 100,195 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

