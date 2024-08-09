FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Fluor Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fluor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Fluor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

