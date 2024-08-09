FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Issued By Roth Capital

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for CPI Card Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CPI Card Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CPI Card Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

