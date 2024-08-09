FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Issued By Raymond James

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BDI opened at C$9.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$589.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.62. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$5.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

