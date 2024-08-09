Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 733 ($9.37) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 660 ($8.43). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Future to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($10.86) to GBX 1,310 ($16.74) in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,464 ($18.71) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,063.40 ($13.59).
Future Price Performance
Future Company Profile
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
