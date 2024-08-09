Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after purchasing an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after buying an additional 599,286 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,021,000 after buying an additional 431,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,694 shares of company stock valued at $169,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. 758,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

