Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 69066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.
Entourage Health Company Profile
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
