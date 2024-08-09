Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $858.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $893.00.
LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $282,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,067,000. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 9.4 %
LLY stock opened at $844.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $869.64 and its 200 day moving average is $792.50. The stock has a market cap of $802.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $966.10.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.