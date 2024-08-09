Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $858.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $893.00.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $282,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,067,000. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $844.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $869.64 and its 200 day moving average is $792.50. The stock has a market cap of $802.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $966.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

