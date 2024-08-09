DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,946. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,399.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,095,034 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

